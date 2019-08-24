The Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbot, declared a state of disaster for seven counties. These include Duval, Jim Hogg, Hall, Zapata, Randall, Swisher, and Webb county. This encompasses much of deep south Texas which are experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

Governor Abbot's office released this statement:

"I, GREGG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that exceptional drought conditions pose a threat of imminent disaster in Duval, Hall, Jim Hogg, Randall, Swisher, Webb, and Zapata counties.

WHEREAS, significantly low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions continue to increase the threat of wildfire across these portions of the state; and

WHEREAS, these drought conditions pose an imminent threat to public health, property, and the economy;"

KIII Staff

The image above is showing how we started the summer in terms of Texas drought. Our rain levels we're promising and close to average in May into early June. Although, monitoring drought conditions encompasses more than rainfall. In fact, there is no specific definition of drought. Calculating the rainfall alone will not let you know if you are in a drought, the severity of it, or the duration of drought for an area. Instead, we use different indicators such as the region, streamflow, lake levels, rainfall, and even snowpack depending on the area.

Drought indices also help identify whether your area is developing drought conditions. Indices such as the Standard Precipitation Index (SPI), the Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) and the Crop Moisture Index (CMI) help determine a value and these typically are a single number. This number is then interpreted on a scale as abnormally dry, wet, or near average. The last image you see is the current drought conditions across the lone star state. The yellow shade is indicating abnormally dry conditions which is not technically drought. Moreover, about 40% of the state is experiencing these dry conditions.

The drought intensifies in areas of the panhandle and along the Rio Grande. About 25% of the state is in a moderate drought, 6% in severe drought, and .5% is in extreme drought.

KIII Staff