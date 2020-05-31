HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall as a storm along the Louisiana coast early next week.

It was downgraded from tropical storm status in the 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center update on Thursday. While it is now a depression, it is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm status as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.

This week was the official kick off to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and it's already turning out to be busy. We already had Arthur and Bertha form in the second half of May.

Cristobal is the earliest we have had the third named storm form on record, and records go back to 1851.

Where will Cristobal go?

The official forecast track from the Hurricane Center takes the storm north across the central Gulf of Mexico, toward the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon.

The 10 a.m. Thursday update shows, as of now, Texas can now expect minimal impacts from Cristobol as it makes landfall Sunday into Monday in Louisiana.

Impacts to Houston?

Those in the direct path and on the right or "dirty side" of the storm can expect to get the heaviest rainfall. This includes much of Louisiana, as of the current forecast track. It's not out of the question that Houston and much of Southeast Texas could also get scattered rain from Cristobal. Flooding and other severe weather issues are not expected to be an issue in Houston as of the latest update.

What can Louisiana and New Orleans expect from Cristobal?

