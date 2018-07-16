AUSTIN (Kiii News) — The Texas General Land Office is asking those affected by Hurricane Harvey to take part in a survey to give input regarding disaster recovery funds that are available to the state.

The survey is part of an outreach effort announced Monday by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. The survey seeks input for the $137 million Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery funds that can be used for local, regional and state planning.

The aim is to encourage regional planning coordination to help lessen the impact of future disasters.

"The GLO is dedicated to assisting Texans in rebuilding after disasters and helping communities to protect against future catastrophes," Bush said. "Through this outreach survey, the GLO will be gathering valuable information to guide effective local and regional planning decisions. I believe that local input is vital for both the hurricane recovery process and determining the most effective priorities for mitigation project funding."

The survey touches on topics like:

Flood control

Drainage improvements

Resilient housing solutions

Economic development

Infrastructure improvements

Citizens are asked to take part in the survey, which will also be distributed to local officials, councils of government and river authorities.

To participate in the survey, click here.

