Healthy home heating, staying safe in cold weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever the temperature drops here, us South Texans are usually most worried about staying warm. For most, that means turning up the thermostat or grabbing some blankets.
Others, however, might turn to potentially deadly methods.
As helpful as they are, the Department of Energy estimates that electric space heaters cause roughly 25,000 residential fires every year.
When using a space heater, here's some things to keep in mind:
- Keep it away from anything flammable
- Keep a close eye on children and pets
- Inspect your heater and its cord before use
- Always turn off your heater before leaving your home
The Corpus Christi Fire Department is also urging you to stay away from other methods.
Things like gas burning stoves and charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide. If you use those inside, the poisonous gas can quickly build up. So play it safe, and stay away from these methods.
Finally, you only need to drip your faucets if the temperature is going below 20 degrees. Stay with our meteorologists here at KIII to see if that will be necessary!
