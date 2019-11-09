CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small stream flood advisory was issued shortly before noon Wednesday of Nueces, San Patricio, Kleberg and Bee counties as rainy weather made its way through the Coastal Bend.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi issued an urban and small stream flood advisory until 1:15 p.m. for central Nueces County, western San Patricio County, northeastern Kleberg County, and southeastern Bee County.

Those heavy rains also resulted in a traffic advisory for drivers travelling across the Harbor Bridge. According to the Harbor Bridge Project Facebook page, there has been flooding in areas near Leopard Street and the I-37 and Crosstown Expressway interchange.

