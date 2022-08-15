Heavy rainfall causes difficulties for drivers early Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flash flooding continues Monday morning after Sunday's rain left roads flooded across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff. Drivers were left in potentially dangerous situations.
Drivers making their way near McKinzie and Haven were faced with high water early Monday morning.
Since midnight, Corpus Christi recorded 2.55 inches of rain at the airport. This is the most rain the city saw through the three day event.
Corpus Christi Police encouraging drivers to turn around, but many still drove through the high water. One vehicle ended up getting stuck.
Police are working to make sure everyone is safe as they make their morning commutes
“If you see emergency vehicles move over to the next lane,” said CCPD Officer Tyler Huskey. “Give the officers, tow truck drivers the extra room that they need.”
The rain fell quickly this morning and has since tapered off. The water on McKinzie and Haven has gone down but try and find an alternate route if you can.
