How to protect pipes from the winter weather this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't already done so, you'll want to think about protecting any exposed outdoor pipes from the sub-freezing temperatures this weekend.



Plumbing experts say not doing so could come with a headache in the long run.

Ron Lemons of 'ABC Home and Commercial Services' says you can generally find different brands of insulation like pre-made sleeves. They can be found at any hardware store.



If everyone else beats you to them, don't panic. Lemons suggests using old rags or even newspaper to wrap those pipes. Also, think about leaving your faucets dripping.

“If you don't turn anything on, water that is pressurized when it starts freezing expands, next thing you know you will have a burst pipe, whether copper or galvanized and it could be costly,” said Lemons.

Lemons says to also be sure to unhook any outdoor water hoses.

