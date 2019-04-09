CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the threats that comes with tropical systems, but is often away from the center of a tropical system, are tornadoes. These are often found in the outer bands or fringes of tropical systems. Most commonly, in the right-front quadrant or leading right side of a system, which is where the Coastal Bend is in proximity to Tropical Storm Fernand, today. When tropical funnel clouds or tornadoes do happen, they tend to be weak and isolated. But how and why do they happen?

When funnel clouds or weak tornadoes form in outer bands of tropical systems, the cause is wind shear - winds at differing speed with respect to height. So, as a tropical system is moving in, like Fernand is into Mexico, you get a uniform onshore flow around the center of the storm. I illustrated this above on the satellite imagery of Fernand. As air moves from smooth ocean waters to over land, the friction created by land slows wind near the surface, while winds higher in the atmosphere remain fast. The result is differing wind speeds with height and this is how wind shear is created. As this happens, rotating tubes of air called helicity start to develop. Sometimes, in showers or storms, these can tilt vertically and produce a funnel cloud or weak tornado. Tornadoes that do happen are isolated and tend to be EF0 or EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. It is possible that a few funnel clouds are seen or even an isolated weak tornado develops in the Coastal Bend Wednesday or Thursday.

Schematic of how funnel clouds or weak tornadoes can develop on the outer bands of tropical systems

