With hurricane season around the corner, meteorologists are preparing for an 'above average' season for the Atlantic. From forecasters to pilots, these are the men and women on the front lines observing and analyzing these storms.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters are the personnel that fly into these monster storms gathering data to help better forecast the path. Kids from grades 2-6 can learn from pilots first hand through a webinar happening this week.

NOAA

Hosted by Woods Hole Sea Grant and with NOAA Commander Jason Mansour, the webinar will last about 45 minutes with moderated questions and answers. Answering questions such as what it's like to fly into the eye of a hurricane, what data they take from the storm, and how this helps meteorologists back home to prepare.

The webinar will take place Wednesday, April 8th at 10 AM CDT. All ages will enjoy the webinar! If interested, click on the link below and register.

NOAA WEBINAR SERIES: HURRICANE HUNTERS

MORE INFORMATION HERE