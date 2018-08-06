This is the 3News Hurricane Guide for the Coastal Bend this 2018 hurricane season, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

Keep it within reach because it’s full of essential information before, during and after a hurricane. It’s complete with an official tracking map, evacuation routes, emergency contact numbers and more -- vital information you’ll have when you need it most from the people you know and trust.

Check out the 2018 Hurricane Guide below:

Hard copies are available at our sponsors, Evins Glass Service and Hurricane Alley Waterpark.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII