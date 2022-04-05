2022 Hurricane Guide: Download Now

KIII-TV wants you and your loved ones to be safe and prepared this hurricane season. Get your official 2022 Hurricane Guide here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year KIII-TV releases a Hurricane Guide filled with tips and information that could be vital to making sure you and your loved ones are prepared for hurricane season.

Hurricane season is from June 1-Nov. 30, and the 3News weather team wants you to know the essentials of how to prepare for the dangers of tropical weather. Preparation is the best protection and we encourage you to know the threat levels and have a plan ready.

Alan Holt, Kristin Walla, Carly Smith and Mariah Gallegos will ride out the storm with you on air, online and on your mobile device; but the goal of the Hurricane Guide is to make sure you are prepared before the storm even comes close.

You can view or download your own copy of the official 2022 Hurricane Guide here:

