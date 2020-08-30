Doing what's right for our neighbors

"They were just giving and I hope whatever we can create, and provide to Louisiana"

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Several locations in Aransas Pass are teamed up are accepting donations that will go to Louisiana.

Category four, hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, which brought destruction and leaving a mess for a community to clean up.

This is why the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and City of Aransas Pass are sending a disaster relief package to Louisiana.

Roughly seven locations around the city are accepting drop off donations.

Alex Hinojosa with the Chamber of Commerce said helping our neighbors during a catastrophe is simply the right thing to do. Just three years ago he was in a similar situation and getting immense support meant the world.

"It was an amazing sight to see. You know, car after car wrapped around the block of people who just wanted to give you something. They weren't taking, they weren't selling. They were just giving and I hope whatever we can create, and provide to Louisiana it's the very tip of the iceberg because it's something we want to do and I know it's something they can greatly use right now," said Hinojosa.