2023 3NEWS Hurricane Guide: Download Now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's 3NEWS Hurricane Guide is filled with tips and information that could be vital to making sure you and your loved ones are prepared for hurricane season.

Hurricane season is from June 1-Nov. 30, and the 3NEWS weather team wants you to know the essentials of how to prepare for the dangers of tropical weather.

Preparation is the best protection and we encourage you to know the threat levels and have a plan ready.

Alan Holt, Kristin Walla and Carly Smith will ride out the storm with you on air, online and on your mobile device; but the goal of the hurricane guide is to make sure you are prepared before the storm even comes close.

You can view or download your own copy of the official 2023 Hurricane Guide here:

