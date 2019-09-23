BEAUMONT, Texas — FEMA is expected to be in Southeast Texas Monday inspecting homes after devastating flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

Many across Southeast Texas are anxiously waiting for a federal disaster declaration after hundreds of homes flooded.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster as Imelda made landfall. But despite widespread flooding from Winnie to Mauriceville, the area is still well below the threshold to receive federal funding, according to State Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-District 22.

According to a post on Deshotel's Facebook page Saturday, there has been $3 million in reported public assistance damages. The FEMA requirement is $37.7 million.

For individual FEMA assistance, Deshotel said there needs to be about 800 homes with 18 inches or more of water that do not have insurance. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been about 2,400 insurance claims and only 300 reported without insurance.

Beaumont is joining other cities and counties in Southeast Texas to document damage and get to that $37 million threshold required for President Trump to declare a disaster in Texas. That could happen this week.

If your home has flood damage and you don't know where to begin, here are the first steps you should take.

Be careful entering your home: If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing.

If possible, wear protective shoes and clothing. Document the damage: Take lots of pictures and jot down notes.

Take lots of pictures and jot down notes. Contact Entergy: If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK.

If outlets and fuse boxes got wet, don't touch them until you get the OK. Drying out: Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach.

Remove all standing water and clean surfaces with bleach. Beware of mold: It can form 24 to 48 hours after a flood.

If you have flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company. An insurance adjuster will come to inspect your home. You will work with the adjuster on what your policy covers.