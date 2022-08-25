Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary

Hurricane Harvey caused $125 billion dollars in damage, making it the second most costly storm in United States history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane.

"Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."

Harvey made landfall around 10 p.m. near San Jose Island and caused widespread devastation. Nearly every structure in Port Aransas was damaged in one way or another and some were destroyed. Widespread damage also hit Rockport-Fulton and wiped out many homes and businesses there.

As the storm slowed and moved north, areas around Houston received up to 50 inches of rainfall.

Harvey was the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since 2008 when Hurricane Ike came through the Houston area and the first major (category 3 or better) hurricane to hit Texas since Bret in 1999.

The storm was costly.

Aransas Pass removed around 459,000 cubic yards of Harvey damage with the total cost being nearly $8.3 million. According to FEMA, the City of Corpus Christi removed more than 450,000 cubic yards of vegetation, construction, and demolition debris following Hurricane Harvey. The cost of removal was almost $12 million.

Hurricane Harvey caused $125 billion dollars in damage, making it the second most costly storm in United States history.

Though you may not be able to tell a Category 4 storm hit our area just 5 years ago by looking at it, efforts to rebuild are ongoing.

