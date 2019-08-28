ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

The biggest question still remains: If and when it will make landfall in Florida? The timing and track have shifted, so now is the time to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

10News is your Hurricane Headquarters during Dorian and every storm this season. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on Dorian and essential storm-related information across the Tampa Bay region.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian spaghetti models, forecast track and more

RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage

➡️ The 10News app is your guide for all-things Dorian. Download it for breaking news and severe weather alerts.

Below is our live blog, tracking Hurricane Dorian:

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.

2:40 p.m. update:

Brevard County emergency officials are delaying the mandatory evacuations by 24 hours and are now calling for evacuations to begin at 8 a.m. Monday because Hurricane Dorian has slowed down, although it has remained strong. Click or tap here for the latest information.

1:55 p.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian is currently heading for the northwestern Bahamas as a strong Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph. Prolonged life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday through early Monday for the northwest Bahamas. Right now, Dorian is located about 205 miles east of Great Abaco in the Bahamas.

WTSP

1:20 p.m. update:

A quick update from the 10News Weather Center - Meteorologist Grant Gilmore here. Forecast models from this morning have been coming in and we are continuing to see the shift to the east in the track of Hurricane Dorian after it turns to the north. There remains some uncertainty on when/where that turn to the north will occur, but the general consensus in the models is for that turn to happen before reaching the Florida coast. We will get our next advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 2:00 pm.

12:40 p.m. update:

The Tampa Bay Rays are offering free tickets to Floridians forced to evacuate the state's east coast due to Hurricane Dorian. You will have to show your driver's license, and it's only while tickets last. Click here for more information.

12 p.m. update:

Hey everyone, this is 10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore. Hurricane Hunters have been flying through the storm all morning and have found that the storm is strengthening. The storm is a very strong category 4 hurricane as of this update with wind speeds up to 150 mph.

WTSP

Wind speeds of 157 mph or stronger is the threshold for a category 5 storm. Some strengthening is expected as the storm moves over some warmer water, which is like high octane-fuel for hurricanes.

WTSP

One thing that could cause the storm to weaken slightly would be the process of another eyewall forming around the current eye. This process called and 'eyewall replacement cycle" typiceally gives way to some weakening before an opportunity to strengthen once again. This will likely cause the storm to have fluctuations in intensity in the coming days, but it is still forecast to remain a very strong hurricane as it approaches the northeast Bahamas on Sunday.

WTSP

A turn to the north is forecast to occur Sunday night, but the time/location of the turn is still not completely certain. The general consensus in the forecast models has been to have that turn occur sooner which would keep the center of the storm off the east coast of Florida. Due to this shift in forecast models the National Hurricane Center also continues to slightly shift their official forecast to the right. That said, the National Hurricane Center continues to warn that the threat of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week. Due to the uncertainty of when Dorian will actually turn northward near or just offshore of the east coast, they note that it still too soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds could occur. Anyone along the east coast of Florida should keep their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph.

9:45 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning Floridians not to let their guard down despite shifts in forecasts showing Hurricane Dorian possibly staying off the shore of the state. The cone of potential pathways still includes much of the state, and DeSantis says if residents are within that cone they should be prepared.

"Looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications in terms of impact. If it bumps further east, that obviously is positive. If it bumps just a little west, than you're looking at really, really significant impacts. Don't make any assumptions, remain vigilant and be prepared," DeSantis said at a briefing Saturday morning.

9:15 a.m. update:

Pinellas County declares a local state of emergency in advance of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

9 a.m. update:

"Remain vigilant and be prepared:" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a briefing on how the state is preparing for Hurricane Dorian said the forecast is looking increasingly positive.

However, he asked people not to over-read the forecast track because it is likely to change.

The governor also said he and other state officials are monitoring traffic flows and will announce any changes to tolls if and when necessary.

"We do not see any abnormal traffic on the roadways," DeSantis said.

7:44 a.m. update:

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters have found Hurricane Dorian a little stronger, now at 145 mph. It remains a Category 4 storm and while some fluctuations in intensity are possible, the hurricane center says, Dorian is poised to remain a powerful hurricane.

10Weather

7:33 a.m. update:

For the best view of Hurricane Dorian, fly right into the eye. It's exactly what the NOAA Hurricane Hunters have done this morning. Courtesy of Paul Chang, the crew got a look inside the eye of the Category 4 storm.

6:21 a.m. update:

Seeing the eastward shift in the track, the potential risks for the Tampa Bay region also have been adjusted.

It's possible tropical-storm-force winds could be felt, especially in Highlands and Polk counties. And because of the nature of a slow-moving storm, any impacts could last four a couple of days.

5 a.m. update:

There are no major changes in Hurricane Dorian's intensity with the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It remains a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

However, and this is good news for Tampa Bay, eastward trends in the weather models have been reflected in the hurricane center's cone of uncertainty. Some areas of southwest Florida have been removed from the cone, and there's hope the storm will eventually make a move northward and stay away from a Florida landfall.

Everyone in the cone needs to keep an eye on later forecasts.

10Weather

3:45 a.m. update:

The latest weather computer models are in, and the American and European weather computer models are of some sort of agreement into Hurricane Dorian's potential path.

It is important to note computer models are not forecasts and are subject to change. However, they are encouraging signs Dorian might stay far enough east from Florida's east coast. They also show potential impacts to Georgia and the Carolinas, so people all along the Southeast U.S. need to monitor later forecasts.

Watch: Hurricane Dorian: 2 a.m. Saturday model comparison | NOTE: THIS IS NOT A FORECAST

2 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian continues moving toward the Bahamas as a powerful, 140-mph Category 4 storm as of the National Hurricane Center's latest update. It's possible Dorian could continue strengthening.

Forecasters expect the storm to slow down later Saturday and track closer to the Bahamas.

10Weather

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.

11 p.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 4 storm with winds still at 140 mph. It is forecast to strengthen to 150 mph, then lower as it approaches Florida.

9:20 p.m. update:

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of Brevard County ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Brevard County Emergency Management leaders announced the order Friday night.

8:30 p.m. update:

Hi, this is 10News Meteorologist Autumn Robertson. Hurricane Dorian has just strengthened to become a Category 4 storm with winds at 130 mph as it heads northwest toward Florida. It's expected to reach the state by Monday afternoon.

8 p.m. update:

The Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that Hurricane Dorian has strengthened. The Category 3 storm now has winds of 125 mph. Hurricane Dorian is expected to continue gaining strength.

5 p.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian could now make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, based on the latest data from the National Hurricane Center. The most recent track shows it making landfall Tuesday along Florida's east coast with 140 mph winds.

WTSP

4:30 p.m. update:

Orlando International Airport announced it is stopping commercial flight operations at 2 a.m. Monday. Passengers are being asked to check with their individual airlines for updated flight information.

4:01 p.m. update:

Pasco County schools said they would be closed through Tuesday.

3:58 p.m. update:

Hillsborough County schools will be closed through Tuesday before a possible Hurricane Dorian landfall in Florida.

3:48 p.m. update:

Hernando County schools announced they will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 3, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

3:35 p.m. update:

Pinellas County schools canceled classes through Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian. School-related activities were also canceled ahead of the storm.

3:25 p.m. update:

All Citrus County schools will be closed through Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

3 p.m. update:

Gov. DeSantis has launched the Florida Disaster Fund, the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. To donate, please visit www.volunteerflorida.org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a $10 contribution.

2 p.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian has officially turned into a major hurricane as a category 3 storm. The storm currently has maximum sustained wind speeds at 115-mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph.

1:22 p.m. update:

Highland County Public Schools will be closed Labor Day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in response to Hurricane Dorian.



Public schools and district offices in Polk County will be closed on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2, Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, in response to Hurricane Dorian.

12:40 p.m. update:

Fixed route transit services are being suspended in Polk County ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall in Florida. Citrus Connection, which provides bus service, will stop driving its fixed routes at the close of business on Friday. And, there's no word yet on when service will begin again. Operators will still help with addressing the medical needs of Citrus Connection clients. For more information, call the Regional Mobility Call Center at 863-534-5500.

12:25 p.m. update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a hurricane briefing in Palm Beach County. He is announcing that evacuation orders will be issued in parts of Palm Beach County sometime Friday. Once the orders are issued, the state will suspend tolls to help people evacuate.

12:00 p.m. update:

President Donald Trump has approved Florida's pre-landfall emergency declaration and ordered federal help to support state and local efforts to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall as a major storm on the state's east coast. The White House has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and to help all 67 Florida counties.

11:30 a.m. update:

Polk County has declared a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, joining Manatee and Hernando counties in their emergency declarations Friday Morning.

Highlands, Hillsborough, Hardee and Pasco counties had already declared states of emergency, along with the City of Venice. A state-level emergency declaration was previously put in place by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian has maintained its strength as a category 2 storm with 110 mph winds. Dorian is currently posing a "significant threat" to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.

WTSP

9:30 a.m. update:

Good morning everyone, 10 News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore here with just a quick mention about the forecast for today and the next couple of days. While most of the area is enjoying a fair amount of sunshine this morning there will be fairly widespread showers and storms this afternoon. Right now I am forecast a 70% chance of rain for the entire Tampa Bay area. I want to make sure you know that this IS NOT associated with Hurricane Dorian. Over next next few days we will have a continued 70% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms (some will produce pretty heavy rain), but all of them will not be related to the approaching hurricane. At this time it doesn't look like we would begin to feel the impacts of Dorian until Monday evening. The extent/details of those impacts are heavily dependent on the exact track of Dorian, which is just too far out to nail down at this time. In the meantime, watch out for those afternoon showers and storms.

8 a.m. update:

An Air Force Reserve plane has determined Hurricane Dorian has grown a little stronger, with maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 110 mph -- with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to keep growing stronger and become a major hurricane later today.

The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to remain an "extremely dangerous hurricane" while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula during the weekend.

At this point, the center of the storm is about 225 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. Hurricane-force winds are extending out up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds can be found up to 105 miles outward.

At this point, it's still a Category 2 hurricane, but it's expected to be a Category 3 storm by later today and a Category 4 storm by Friday.

The 5 a.m. version of the anticipated track is still the most current. You can find that below.

WTSP

5 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm with winds up to 105 mph.

3:15 a.m. update:

Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land over Labor Day weekend, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as the storm approaches.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

With the storm's track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations have been ordered.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

11:00 p.m. update

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 storm Thursday night, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.Hurricane Dorian has sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour. It is moving northwest at about 12 miles-per-hour. Hurricane Dorian is located at about 295 miles east, northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas.

5:00 p.m. update

Hurricane Dorian continues to move northwest at about 13 miles-per-hour. It has sustained winds of 85 miles-per-hour. The National Hurricane Center says it expects Hurricane Dorian to keep moving this way though Friday before it starts to make a westward motion.

4:00 p.m. update:

The Florida Department of Transportation suspended all interstate lane closures in the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible arrival.

All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

11:05 a.m. update:

Meteorologists Grant Gilmore and Natalie Ferrari are answering your questions about the latest forecast track now over on Facebook.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a Category 4 storm at landfall. The storm is still a category 1 storm as it moves northwestward.

The National Hurricane Center says rapid strengthening remains a possibility, although not likely in the very short term given the concentric eyewall structure. There are also still some questions concerning the exact track of the storm, and it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

WTSP

8 a.m. update:

Tropical-storm-force winds from Dorian could begin in parts of Florida as early as Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Center says.

5 a.m. update:

Dorian is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is moving NW at 13 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to become a major hurricane over the next few days.

WTSP

2 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian is moving over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warn it is gaining strength and probably will grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward Florida's east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stays well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places no major damage.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

11 p.m. update:

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters find Dorian's maximum sustained winds have gone up to 85-mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

In addition to the wind increase, the team found the storm's minimum central pressure has gone down to 986 mb. Continued falling pressure means the storm is continuing to intensify.

10Weather

10:20 p.m. update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spoke with President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential impacts to the state.

Trump reportedly told them the federal government is ready to help if and when necessary. DeSantis on Twitter said Trump reassured him with the support.

"Spoke with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS tonight at 8:45 pm to give him an update on #HurricaneDorian and he reassured me that #Florida has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for the storm."

8 p.m. update:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps the same, 80-mph maximum sustained wind speed as the last update, however, Hurricane Dorian's pressure has fallen.

This is an indication the storm has entered a period of intensification.

Dorian remains forecast to eventually make a turn from the Caribbean islands and toward the southeast U.S. coastline. The storm could make landfall anywhere from the Keys to potentially Georgia as indicated by the cone of uncertainty.

10Weather

6:40 p.m. update:

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is under HURCON 5 as ordered by its commander. This means destructive winds are possible within 96 hours.

It tweeted staff there is working to prepare the base for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, and people should do the same for their homes and families.

5:45 p.m. update:

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's Price Gouging Hotline as Gov. Ron DeSantis declares a state of emergency for counties in Hurricane Dorian's path.

The state's price gouging law only applies within the affected state of emergency area, a news release states.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 866-9NO-SCAM or on the NO SCAM app.

5 p.m. update:

The latest cone of uncertainty track for Hurricane Dorian even more so centers on a possible landfall somewhere along Florida's east coast. However, do not pay attention to the exact center of the cone -- forecasters suspect the storm to make landfall anywhere from the Keys to south Georgia.

Dorian is an 80-mph storm moving away from the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to become a dangerous hurricane this weekend as it nears the Florida coast.

10Weather

4:48 p.m. update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in advance of a potential landfall by Hurricane Dorian. He urges all residents, especially those along the east coast, to be mindful of the storm's forecast.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said in a news release. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.

"I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

4 p.m. update:

The Coast Guard asks the maritime community across the Tampa Bay region to take necessary precautions in advance of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

In short, boaters should make sure their belongings are secured. Trailer-able boats should be taken out of the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding, the Coast Guard said.

Boaters can monitor the storm on VHF radio channel 16.

2:48 p.m. update:

Friday's game between the University of South Florida and Wisconsin is not expected to be affected by Hurricane Dorian, according to USF Athletics.

However, it will remain monitored.

"We are following closely the track and timing of the storm. Based on current models, which have the storm well off the east coast of Florida on Saturday, we do not anticipate an impact on Friday's USF vs Wisconsin game. We ill continue to monitor and provide updates of any changes."

2:30 p.m. update:

OneBlood is asking people to donate blood as preparation for Hurricane Dorian. All blood types are needed, but there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood as well as platelet donations, according to OneBlood.

1:45 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hurricane Dorian has sustained winds of 75 mph.

It is moving northwest at 13 mph.

1:30 p.m. update:

There is now a Hurricane Warning issued for the US and the British Virgin Islands, Vieques and Culebra. There is also a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch for Puerto Rico and a Tropical Storm Watch for the Dominican Republic from Isla Soana to Samana.

Tropical-storm-force winds from Dorian could begin in parts of Florida as early as Saturday.

11 a.m. update:

Based on the latest forecast track, Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the continental United States.

Tropical Storm Dorian is headed towards the U.S and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and is producing sustained winds at around 70 mph.

The center of the storm is located close to St. Croix.

Dorian is expected to reach hurricane strength by Wednesday afternoon and strengthen to a Category 3 storm by Sunday morning.

8 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving closer to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. As of this time, Dorian is about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix and producing maximum sustained winds of nearly 60 mph.

5 a.m. update:

Based on the latest forecast track, Dorian is now expected to be around Category 2 hurricane strength by the time it approaches Florida or the southeast U.S. coast -- likely around Sunday or Monday.

In the meantime, a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WTSP

2 a.m. update:

Dorian has strengthened slightly, and tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later today. At this point, the storm is located about 240 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Maximum sustained winds are being reported at 60 mph.

The storm is moving northwest at nearly 13 mph, and this general motion will likely continue through tomorrow. We're expecting Dorian to pass over or near Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands at some point today.

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says Dorian is now expected to be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida. We're not expecting that to happen until this weekend, so there's still time for the forecast to change.

But, at this point, we're expecting Dorian to make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast. And, again, there's a good chance it packs hurricane-force winds by that time.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.

11 p.m. update:

The takeaway from the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory is this: Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane upon approach to the U.S., anywhere from Miami to the Georgia/South Carolina border.

This large spread means we still are several days out from knowing Dorian's exact path and intensity. Later forecasts will have a better handling of its potential impacts.

10Weather

10:20 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday, threatening Puerto Rico with a direct hit as forecasters said it could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory.

The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.

"Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds," said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

-- The Associated Press

8:30 p.m. update:

Sandbag sites are set to open across Polk County for people wishing to prepare their homes for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

Highlands County is offering a similar service.

People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring.

Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:

Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC

Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

MAP: Polk County sandbag locations

8:00 p.m. update:

Weather computer models forecast Tropical Storm Dorian of having some sort of impact to the U.S., but it's too early to say where and with what intensity.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian churns ever so closer to the island.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys. However, again, later forecasts will better detail whether Florida will be affected.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 300 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage

4:55 p.m. update:

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is in "full preparation mode" as Tropical Storm Dorian gets closer to Puerto Rico.

9:40 a.m. update:

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly into Dorian from Curaçao.

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters