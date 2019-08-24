ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for parts of Florida's east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The tropical storm watch is in effect from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

Hurricane Dorian is heading for the northwestern Bahamas as a strong Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph.

Prolonged life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday through early Monday for the northwest Bahamas.

As of the latest update, Dorian is located about 170 miles east of Great Abaco in the Bahamas.

The forecast track has also shifted to the east, but there remains some uncertainty in exactly when and just where that turn to the north will occur.

A hurricane warning remains is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island, with a watch in effect for Andros Island.

10Weather and National Hurricane Center meteorologists expect the core of Dorian to continue a churn toward the Bahamas on Saturday, near or be over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday and approach Florida's east coast on Monday.

From there, the latest data suggests Dorian will make a slow turn to the north. This is a positive forecast for the Tampa Bay region but one of most concern for Florida's east coast because a slow, powerful storm that rides the coastline is likely to bring more prolonged and significant impacts.

Again, stay tuned to the latest forecast as Dorian's track and intensity becomes more certain.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

