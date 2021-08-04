Abnormally active 2021 hurricane season predicted with 8 hurricanes, 17 named storms

Colorado State University has released hurricane season outlooks for decades. They call for an above-normal season.

NEW ORLEANS — Colorado State University has released its first Hurricane Season outlook of 2021 and it calls for another above-average season. CSU calls for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. The 30-year average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

El Nino is not currently expected through the peak of hurricane season, which can create more wind shear. Wind shear keeps the tropics quiet. The subtropics are also expected to be warmer than average.

This forecast comes after a record-breaking 2020 Hurricane Season where 30 named storms formed. Thirteen of those were hurricanes and six were major hurricanes.

Hurricane Season 2021 starts June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center will start issuing twice-daily regular tropical weather forecasts for the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea starting May 15th.

