Hurricane Season 2023: Kristin Walla explains how storms are named

This year's list of names is mostly the same as the one in 2017, but we'll tell you why 'Harvey' is missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1.

Each season gets its own list of names for storms.

The list uses 21 of 26 letters in the alphabet, and alternates between male and female names.

The names repeat every six years, meaning, this list hasn't been used since 2017 -- the year Harvey hit the Coastal Bend.

However, you won't find Harvey on this list.

It, and three other storm names, were retired for being so costly and devastating, that re-using those names would be insensitive.

This year's names are: Arlene; Bret; Cindy; Don; Emily; Franklin; Gert; Harold; Idalia; Jose; Katia; Lee; Margot; Nigel; Ophelia; Philippe; Rina; Sean; Tammy; Vince; and Whitney.

Additionally, the first storm we see won't initially get labeled as Tropical Depression One, but as Tropical Depression Two.

This is because the National Hurricane Center retroactively labeled a January storm as a subtropical storm.

Even so, the first tropical storm will still be named Arlene.





There is also a second list with alternate names if we use all of those names, which is not very likely this year.

That's because we're transitioning into an El Niño.