Hurricane Season: Preparing for after a storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been lots of talk about hurricane planning and preparation, and rightly so. A hurricane can be one of the most devastating and costly natural disasters.

But what happens once it’s over? It is important to note that the plan doesn’t stop once the storm has passed.

Hurricanes often arrive with deadly strength and intensity, and then, just as quickly, move on – leaving behind a deceiving calm. But those who have been through a major storm know that what you do after the storm can be just as important as what you do to prepare for it.

There are 3 important words to keep in mind:

First, WAIT to venture out.

If you evacuated, don’t try to return until authorities say it is safe to do so. Although it is natural to be anxious about your home and community, your presence may, in fact, keep local authorities from performing the critical tasks that are needed.

Second, WATCH for flooded areas.

There is typically no way to tell how deep the water is, or what debris lies below.

Try not to wade through high water because it could contain bacteria, human and animal waste, dangerous chemicals, and even downed power lines.

Third, WEIGH the damage.

Stay out of your home if you think it might be unsafe and be especially aware of any possible gas leaks or electrical dangers.

Once those issues are resolved, you can then temporarily board up any broken windows to prevent additional weather damage.

Having a plan for what to do once a hurricane has passed can help move you safely and more quickly to recovery road.

For additional ideas and resources, visit the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.