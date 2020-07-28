x
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Coastal Bend during Hurricane Hanna

According to the NWS, a brief EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday evening near Bonnie View in Refugio County.
BONNIE VIEW, Texas — Following Hurricane Hanna's landfall there were numerous tornado warnings issued throughout the Coastal Bend area. On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado formed.

According to the NWS, a brief EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday evening near Bonnie View in Refugio County.

The tornado formed along the outer bands of Hurricane Hanna and reached peak wind speeds of 65 mph.

