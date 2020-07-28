National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Coastal Bend during Hurricane Hanna

BONNIE VIEW, Texas — Following Hurricane Hanna's landfall there were numerous tornado warnings issued throughout the Coastal Bend area. On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado formed.
According to the NWS, a brief EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday evening near Bonnie View in Refugio County.
The tornado formed along the outer bands of Hurricane Hanna and reached peak wind speeds of 65 mph.
For the latest updates on Hanna, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City of Corpus Christi begins to assess damage done by Hurricane Hanna
- Texas A&M University chosen to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing promotion requirements for students in grades five, eight due to COVID-19
- Police identify Downtown Austin protest shooting victim; say he reportedly pointed weapon at car before being shot, killed