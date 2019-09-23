BEAUMONT, Texas — Nearly a dozen schools were flooded as Imelda dumped 30-40 inches of rain in parts of Southeast Texas.

Here are updates on various district's throughout the Golden Triangle.

VIDOR ISD

Vidor ISD will be closed through Wednesday, September 25. A determination will be made early in the week regarding additional days. Clean-up crews are hard at work on the affected campuses and other district buildings. Vidor Elementary and High School were flooded. Some portable classrooms also flooded.

List: School closures in Southeast Texas

'It makes your heart hurt' | Vidor clings to precious memories after flooding damages homes

HAMPSHIRE-FANNETT ISD

The district's damage is more significant than the damage with Harvey. There was significant water damage at the middle and intermediate schools as well as a small amount of damage at the high school. Classes will be canceled this week.

Helicopters drop hay for cattle as Hamshire-Fannett area continues to deal with high flood waters

BISD

Beaumont ISD continues to assess the condition of all campuses. Classes are set to resume on Thursday, September 26 except for Beaumont United and Fehl-Price Classical Academy. Repair and restoration at Beaumont United and Fehl-Price is ongoing and the District will release additional information on reopening later this week.

Beaumont ISD to resume classes on Thursday, with some exceptions

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE CISD

District administrators met on Sunday afternoon to determine how soon students and staff can return to school. After evaluating both Mauriceville Elementary and Middle, it was determined that we start school again on Thursday, September 26, if at all possible. If arrangements cannot be made for Thursday, an alternate date will be given parents no later than Tuesday, September 24.

Two wings of Mauriceville Elementary school were spared, so most of the grade levels will continue to meet at MVE. All third-grade classes will be moved to Little Cypress Elementary and all fifth-grade classes will attend Little Cypress Intermediate. Buses will shuttle third and fifth-grade classes to LCE and LCI.

FEMA set to hit the ground in Southeast Texas after Imelda flooding

HARDIN-JEFFERSON ISD

The district will be closed Monday. They will be making decisions and announcements on a day-by-day basis. "The safety of our students and staff are our number one priority." There was flooding damage to the district's China and Sour Lake elementary schools.