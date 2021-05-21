TROPICAL UPDATE: 60% chance of development for tropical wave in gulf

This feature will move in to the Central Texas Gulf Coast tonight. It will send a lot of moisture/heavy rain to SE Texas and Louisiana.

Invest 91L remains below tropical depression status due to the lack of thunderstorm production near center. It is ingesting a lot of dry air today. Any increase in thunderstorm activity around the center would lead to an upgrade to tropical depression status. Thus, the NHC has now upped the chance for Invest 91L to develop to 60%.

Forecast guidance keeps this below tropical storm strength. Tropical storm force is 39 mph or greater. There may be some 30-35 mph winds close to where the center of this moves in....close to Matagorda Bay.

With the Coastal Bend being south of where this is forecast to move in, rain chances won't be terrible impressive but will likely have a few passing showers. I don't see flooding rains here. Less than an inch on average through the weekend. Main impacts will be on area beaches, where 6-10 ft. waves and higher than normal tides will lead to flooding on area beaches. High risk for rip currents too. The beach hazards will be for Friday/Saturday.