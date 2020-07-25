Port Aransas ferry service temporarily suspended due to Hurricane Hanna

TxDOT representatives said a post-storm assessment will be done in order for them to determine when they can resume service.

The Texas Department of Transportation has temporarily suspended the Port Aransas ferry service as part of U.S. Coast Guard protocol due to Hurricane Hanna.

TxDOT representatives said a post-storm assessment will be done in order for them to determine when they can resume service, adding that there is no problem with the ferry boats.

