Power restored for 67% of customers. Over 65,000 people still without power 2 days later.

It has been 36 hours since Hurricane Hanna made landfall causing flooding and power losses in the Coastal Bend, while wreaking much more devastating havoc on the Rio Grande Valley.

At the peak on early Sunday morning, over 2000,000 were left waiting for their power to return.

Now, AEP is reporting 67 percent of those people now have power while another 65,400 are still left waiting.

The company says it is dedicating 2,350 resources to restore power in our area and the Rio Grande Valley. Those resources traveling from other parts of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

"Severe flooding and high waters in some areas limit access to substations and other equipment. We thank customers in advance for their patience as we work to restore service to our customers as quickly and as safely as possible," the company stated in a press release.

If you are still without power, go here: https://www.aeptexas.com/outages/report/