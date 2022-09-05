Register for a chance to win a KIII-TV 3News Hurricane Kit!

We’ll be giving away one kit daily May 16 through June 16. Enter now and watch 3News at 10 p.m. every night for winner announcements!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be prepared! Register for your chance to win a KIII-TV Hurricane Kit from 3News!

Hurricane season is from June 1-Nov. 30, and the 3News weather team wants you to know the essentials when it comes to preparing for the dangers of tropical weather. Preparation is the best protection and we encourage you to know the threat levels and have a plan ready.

Part of that plan should be a "go bag" containing those things you can't do without during a storm. That's where the KIII-TV Hurricane Kit comes in!

We’ll be giving away one kit daily May 16 through June 16. Enter below and watch 3News at 10 p.m. every night for winner announcements!

In the meantime, make sure to bookmark Hurricane Central, where you can join us as we monitor the radar and find the latest updates on tropical weather. Also, be sure to download your copy of KIII-TV's 2022 Hurricane Guide. It comes loaded with information to help keep you prepared ahead of a possible storm.

You can view or download your own copy of the official 2022 Hurricane Guide here:

