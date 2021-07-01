Quiet in the tropics, but gearing up for August activity

Invest 90 sitting near the coast of Georgia won't likely develop.

NEW ORLEANS — Invest 90L is not expected to develop since it is almost inland and showing no signs of bring an organized system. The chance for development is now 10% or less.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.