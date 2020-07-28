Nueces County officials review Hurricane Hanna response, recovery plans

Tuesday's news conference will provide a review of the damage, as well as plans for recovery and the County's response.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is hosting a news conference at 8:45 a.m. to review the County's response to Hurricane Hanna.

Hanna made landfall at around 5 p.m. Saturday just south of Baffin Bay, and brought with it a large storm surge and heavy rains. Officials have been assessing the damage left behind by Hanna since Sunday.

Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit Corpus Christi Tuesday.

Tuesday's news conference will provide a review of the damage, as well as plans for recovery and the County's response. Watch it here:

