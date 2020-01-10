WEATHER BLOG: Hurricane Delta forecast to be dangerous Category 3 by midweek

It's heading for the Northern Gulf Coast. No direct impacts are expected for the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 PM UPDATE

Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly strengthen with winds now at 80 mph. At least a dangerous Category 3 by Tuesday night. It's heading for the Northern Gulf Coast. No direct impacts are expected for the Coastal Bend.

7 PM UPDATE

We now have Hurricane Delta after Hurricane Hunters report #Delta has a closed eye. Thunderstorms are firing up on the east side of the eyewall. Pressure dropping. Wind speed up to 75 mph. Rapid intensification will continue tonight.

4 PM UPDATE

Tropical Storm #Delta is rapidly strengthening with sustained winds at 70 mph. It's forecast to be a dangerous Category 3 Hurricane by midweek, heading for northern Gulf coast. No direct impacts are expected for the Coastal Bend.

Delta has had a significant drop in pressure indicating signs of strength this afternoon. In addition, the structure of the storm looks healthy from above. It's getting that 'look' with a stronger circulation. With warm water ahead, rapid intensification may be underway.

10 AM Tropical Update (Oct. 5)

Tropical Storm Gamma is an unhealthy storm, getting torn up by wind shear. Now a 45 mph tropical storm and drifting southwest at 2mph. Delta is a storm becoming more organized and prime for strengthening/intensification. While both storms currently have 45 mph sustained winds, Delta will be the dominant storm as it moves NW.

Tropical Storm Delta will move northwest and could be a hurricane as early as today, or Tuesday. Delta will enter the Gulf of Mexico and curve north, around high pressure over Florida. An interesting interaction with the remnants of Gamma, where Gamma could get absorbed into Delta as it passes by. If not, Gamma just falls apart over the Yucatan. Either way, Delta is forecast to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane prior to making landfall in the northern gulf, Friday.

Sea surface temperatures in the northern gulf have cooled into the 70s, thanks to some early fall cold fronts. This may prevent Delta from rapidly strengthening prior to landfall later this week.

These storms do not pose a threat to the Coastal Bend, other than minor coastal impacts. larger than normal swells, tides, and some minor coastal flooding. High risk for rip currents, too. We will continue to update as needed with any changes.

Holt, out

UPDATE: 7AM, Oct. 5

7AM - TROPICAL STORM DELTA develops in the Caribbean Sea. This is the 25th named storm in the 2020 season. The farthest we've been into the Greek Alphabet is Zeta (27 named storms in 2005).

Holt, out

UPDATE: 5AM - Oct. 5

Tropical Storm Gamma is a 50 mph tropical storm, resting just north of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This storm will drift west or southwest over the coming days and will likely not strengthen as it interacts with wind shear coming in from the southwest.

Tropical Depression 26 is a budding tropical system and is forecast to be the stronger of the two. It's in the Central Caribbean this morning and has 35 mph. Moving WNW at 9 mph.

Tropical Depression 26 will continue to the northwest, reaching tropical storm status Monday (Delta) and eventually strengthen to a category 1 hurricane as it enters the gulf on Wednesday. As Delta enters the gulf, forecast models are indicating an interaction with a weakening Tropical Storm Gamma. As this happens, Delta may veer west and 'absorb' a weakening Gamma. This wouldn't cause Delta to strengthen, explicitly, but Delta is forecast to reach category 2 hurricane status en route to the northern gulf states Friday.

Note: Sea-surface temperatures have cooled into the upper 70s in the northern gulf.

For the Coastal Bend, this forecast would mean minor side effects. Longer period swells and larger waves leading to minor coastal flooding and increased risk for rip currents.

Holt, out

10 PM UPDATE

Tropical Depression 26

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days and the system is forecast to be a tropical storm when it nears the Cayman Islands on Monday, and a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Gradual weakening is anticipated to begin on Monday and continue into Tuesday. Afterward, little change in strength is forecast.

4 PM UPDATE

National Hurricane Center will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26, located in the Central Caribbean Sea.

Computer models have this system moving closer to the northern gulf states through next Friday. Depending on the strength and placement of steering currents will dictate the exact path and track of PTC 26.

It looks like we'll have two named storms in the Gulf next week, Gamma in the Bay of Campeche and what should be Delta running through the Central Gulf. I would say Delta looks like the Alpha of the two, but that's now confusing; so, suffice to say, Delta will be the stronger storm, reaching Category 2 hurricane status prior to a possible landfall in the Northern Gulf late next week.

With two named systems in the gulf, uncertainty beyond Wednesday is high. We'll have to see how this unfolds the next few days. If the spaghetti plot in previous post is correct, neither of these would be a threat to the Coastal Bend, directly. Will have to stay up to date on these storms as the forecast will undoubtedly shift around in the coming days.

7 PM UPDATE

Gamma continues to interact with land tonight over the Yucatan keeping it weak. Max winds at 65 MPH. Expected to push closer to southern Mexico and Bay of Campeche through next week.

Tropical Wave in the Central Caribbean now has a 70% at formation over the next 5 days. This will continue to be monitored closely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

October 3

In addition to Tropical Storm Gamma moving into the Yucatán, we’re watching three tropical waves. The wave in the Central Caribbean Sea will be watched closely through next week. It has a medium chance at development over the next five days.

Next name on the list? Delta.

Tropical Storm Gamma now has a 50% chance of developing. It could get big next week anywhere from Louisiana to Florida.

7 PM UPDATE:

Tropical depression in NW Caribbean Sea has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Gamma.

6 PM UPDATE:

Tropical Depression 25 continues to get better organized this evening over the western Caribbean Sea. Due to a stalled frontal boundary in the Gulf of Mexico, this will slow down the storm a lot as it pushes near the Yucatan Peninsula. The front will also introduce a hostile environment which should keep it fairly weak as it pushes west.

10 AM UPDATE:

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the Western Caribbean.

TD 25 is forecast to drift slowly north and west, with some interaction with the Yucatan, stunting development over the weekend. Still, forecast is to reach tropical storm status this weekend...Gamma is the next name on the list.

As TD25 gets farther north, into the Southern Gulf, it'll likely turn west and approach a stalled front, which will introduce wind shear and keep some strengthening from taking place. Into the middle of next week, a slow drift west and maybe south of west. High pressure building into the Northern Gulf will help guide this storm west.

As of writing, 3News Meteorologist Alan Holt does not see this as a threat for Texas.

The tropical wave near Central America has a high (70%) chance to develop over the weekend, per the NHC. This feature will drift northwest, interacting with a stalled cold front and the development of something called the 'Central American Gyre (CAG). The CAG is a broad circulation of counter-clockwise flow over Central America and can aid in tropical spin-ups and even steer systems. Given the CAG and the stalled front, which will introduce shear/dry air to the system, I'm not expecting much development from this feature and I'd expect it to move west or even SW once in the Gulf. Should be noted that confidence is still low beyond the weekend on both systems...

The tropical wave entering the Caribbean has a lower likelihood of developing at this time. This feature will trail the one near Central America and will also bend north after the weekend, if it can develop.

I do not see either of these as a threat to Texas at this time. Something to watch, not worry about.

-----------------------------MORE INFO----------------------------

The Western Caribbean is one of the more common spots for tropical systems to develop in October. Storms that do develop here tend to drift north or northeast, historically.