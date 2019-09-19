CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — So far, more than 300 people have been evacuated from the floodwaters of Imelda - but they are far from the only victims being directly impacted by the sudden deluge.

Spokesperson Ryan Holzaepfel with Chambers County reports that the sheriff's office has also seen the rescue of household pets and farm animals - including 25 cats and dogs and six horses.

Authorities there said that two shelters have been open, White's Park Community Center in Hankamer and McLeod Park Community Center in Mont Belvieu. Animals are being cared for at White's Park.

"We are hopeful that we are nearing the end of the rainfall, but urge everyone not to let their guards down just yet," Holzaepfel said.

Elsewhere amid the flooding, some residents are taking it upon themselves to save animals in danger. Video captured on Thursday afternoon showed one man in Kingwood trying desperately to rescue animals from waist-deep water including at least one baby goat that can be heard crying on the video.

Elsewhere, an attempt to move a horse in Jefferson County has led to the first known death from Imelda. According to a Facebook post shared by the brother of Hunter Morrison, Hunter was attempting to move his horse when he was electrocuted.

And, in Humble Texas, a video has surfaced of more than 50 horses trapped in chest-deep floodwaters as rescuers fought the currents to save them.

TRACK THE STORM: Download the 12NewsNow mobile app

RELATED: 12News evacuates station due to flooding

RELATED: SCHOOLS | Flood emergency forces schools to cancel Thursday