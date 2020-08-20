Tropical Depression 14 has formed in the Caribbean and is forecast to move through the Western Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Texas or Louisiana next Tue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Invest 97L is now Tropical Depression 14 in the Caribbean Sea. It's moving west at 21 mph.

Forecast cone brings TD 14 to tropical storm strength in the Caribbean, prior to the Yucatan and keeps it at tropical storm strength as it tracks northwest, through the Western Gulf of Mexico. Moving in somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana coast on Tuesday of next week.

TD 13 in the Atlantic is now forecast to become a hurricane as it enters the Eastern Gulf early next week. At this point, I do not see that system as a threat for the Coastal Bend.