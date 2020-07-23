JULY 23, 11AM TROPICAL UPDATE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Latest update brings Tropical Depression #8 to Tropical Storm strength (Hanna), Friday. Landfall near San Antonio Bay/Copano Bay Saturday morning or early afternoon with 50 mph winds; gusts up to 60-65 mph, Into Mexico as a tropical depression, Sunday. Flooding rains still the primary hazard.
Tropical Storm Watches will go into effect Friday night and into Saturday as this system approaches. While winds are forecast to be strong, it is not to the point of boarding up yet. Loose lawn items need to be secured or brought in prior to Saturday. A trend that I've noted over the last 24 hours is forecast models increasing wind speeds little by little. The latest run of models brings in moderate tropical storm force conditions as this storm makes landfall Saturday.
Tropical downpours, dropping heavy rains, leading to flooding remains the primary threat. Widespread 4-6" expected across the Coastal Bend. Isolated higher totals. This will likely lead to ponding/standing water or impassable roads on Saturday. Travel is discouraged, Saturday.