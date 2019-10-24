DALLAS — Mark Cuban plans to donate $100,000 to the Dallas Education Foundation, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office told WFAA on Thursday.

The money will be for the most urgent needs of the schools impacted by the EF-3 tornado that tore through North Dallas on Sunday.

Dozens of schools across the metroplex were affected for days by the storms that hit the area and generated nine different tornadoes, but Dallas ISD was hit particularly hard.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Monday that two schools would likely be a complete loss: Walnut Hill Elementary School and Edward H. Cary Middle School.

Cary Middle School's 500 students were split up and moved between Medrano Middle School and Franklin Middle School to continue classes. Students at Walnut Hill were moved to previously-closed Tom Field Elementary School for the time being.

Thomas Jefferson High School is also uninhabitable, at least until next August, Hinojosa said.

The storm came the weekend before homecoming for Thomas Jefferson students.

The game was moved from Friday to Saturday morning at Loos Stadium in Addison and its rival school, W.T. White High School, is making sure Thomas Jefferson's football game and dance will still be a success.

White’s drill team has even made homecoming decorations to support their Thomas Jefferson peers.

The Dallas Cowboys will also be showing their support in the coming days and weeks ahead.

On Saturday, former Dallas Cowboy and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley will be at the game. Haley will give a pregame speech to the Thomas Jefferson Team. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the team mascot, Rowdy, will also be there to cheer the students on.

If you would like to support the schools yourself, click here to be a part of WFAA's campaign to provide needed funding.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Three Dallas ISD schools to reopen Thursday after storms

RELATED: 'Warriors': Dallas ISD bounces back after tornadoes touch down across district

RELATED: A tornado destroyed their campus. Then, Thomas Jefferson staff turned a building into a school in 24 hours

RELATED: 9 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday's storms in North Texas

RELATED: Thomas Jefferson High School teachers pull double duty preparing to go back to school Wednesday