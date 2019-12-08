The most famous of all meteor showers, the Perseids, is tonight.

The problem is the moon is going to be almost full. So what's a diehard meteor watcher to do?

Well, there will be a small window of opportunity between when the moon sets and before dawn's first light.

That 25 minute window of opportunity will be between 4:41 and 5:06 a.m.

We can't promise you'll see a meteor, but if you hope to try and get a look, that will be the time