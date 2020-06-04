With most of us working from home, it's important to keep busy. One way is through a series of webinars. Kids that are interested in taking up a future in meteorology can start here!

The National Hurricane Center is hosting a webinar series, "Hurricanes At Home" from Miami, Florida. This will be extremely insightful for families that live along the Coastal Bend and throughout the Gulf and Atlantic Coast. These webinars will focus on a few topics.

Topics like the job of a meteorologist, different weather hazards that come with hurricanes and tropical storms, how meteorologists provide forecasts and information to the public before a storm hits.

These are unprecedented times we're in and it's important to fuel the desire to learn. Learning not just about the weather but background precautions to prepare for a storm. The whole family can learn substantial life saving information through these webinars. The first webinar starts Tuesday at 10 AM CDT.

Hurricane season begins June 1st.

Dates of webinars will vary depending on what state you're in.

If interested, click on the link below to register and learn more.

