Nueces County reports minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicholas; Beach Access Rd 4 to reopen

According to a news release by Nueces County officials, the county fortunately received minimal damage from this tropical storm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Tropical Storm Nicholas continues along its path, Nueces County has managed to avoid the brunt of the storm.

According to a press release from Nueces County officials, storm surge and rain are likely to continue until mid-morning.

Additionally, high tide will occur at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the release, the tide combined with the storm surge is estimated to be the last of the flooding associated with the storm.

Beach Access Road 4 will be opening Tuesday morning, allowing vehicular access to the area starting at around 10 a.m. Despite a number of closures to vehicular traffic, beaches across the county remained opened through the storm.

According to the release, Nueces County received minimal damage.