Nueces County reports minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicholas; Beach Access Rd 4 to reopen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Tropical Storm Nicholas continues along its path, Nueces County has managed to avoid the brunt of the storm.
According to a press release from Nueces County officials, storm surge and rain are likely to continue until mid-morning.
Additionally, high tide will occur at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the release, the tide combined with the storm surge is estimated to be the last of the flooding associated with the storm.
Beach Access Road 4 will be opening Tuesday morning, allowing vehicular access to the area starting at around 10 a.m. Despite a number of closures to vehicular traffic, beaches across the county remained opened through the storm.
According to the release, Nueces County received minimal damage.
Residents however are still encouraged to document any damage they may have near them caused by the storm to the Texas Department of Emergency Management. This can be done by conducting a Texas Assessment Tool Survey.