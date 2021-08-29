Padre Island National Seashore closes beaches due to Hurricane Ida's impacts on the coast

Park officials say this storm is producing coastal flooding that will bring gulf waters up to the base of the dunes.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore has made the call to close their beaches beginning today due to the impact of Hurricane Ida as it continues to move on shore.

Park officials say this storm is producing coastal flooding that will bring gulf waters up to the base of the dunes. This closure is only for driving on the beach, and camping.

Public Information Officer Kelly Taylor wants residents to be aware of the risks that could emerge due to the hurricane.

"Pretty much what happened with Hurricane Grace, we wanted to be proactive to make sure the rangers had time to get all the way to the Mansfield channel to let people know who might not be watching the weather,” Taylor said.