CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you watch FIRST EDITION on KIII in the morning, you'll notice that we do not use percentages when referencing rain chances. Many weather outlets will use a percent to describe the probability of receiving rain. The National Weather Service uses this method to describe their probability of precipitation, or POP.

What does this "40 percent" mean? ...will it rain 40 percent of of the time? ...will it rain over 40 percent of the area?

The "Probability of Precipitation" (PoP) describes the chance of precipitation occurring at any point you select in the area.

How do forecasters arrive at this value?

Mathematically, PoP is defined as follows:

PoP = C x A where "C" = the confidence that precipitation will occur somewhere in the forecast area, and where "A" = the percent of the area that will receive measureable precipitation, if it occurs at all.

So... in the case of the forecast above, if the forecaster knows precipitation is sure to occur ( confidence is 100% ), he/she is expressing how much of the area will receive measurable rain. ( PoP = "C" x "A" or "1" times ".4" which equals .4 or 40%.)

But, most of the time, the forecaster is expressing a combination of degree of confidence and areal coverage. If the forecaster is only 50% sure that precipitation will occur, and expects that, if it does occur, it will produce measurable rain over about 80 percent of the area, the PoP (chance of rain) is 40%. ( PoP = .5 x .8 which equals .4 or 40%. )

In either event, the correct way to interpret the forecast is: there is a 40 percent chance that rain will occur at any given point in the area.

Not many people know what a % truly means in a forecast. Check out this example of what a 10% chance at attending a party could mean if someone says 'there is a 10% chance I will be there tonight.

Lots of possible meanings, right? So, we choose to use adjectives like stray, isolated, scattered, and numerous to describe rain probabilities in the Coastal Bend. For example, Friday's rain chances will be 'isolated', meaning that the distance between individual showers on the radar will be farther apart. By early next week, rain chances will increase to 'scattered', meaning less space between on going shower activity and more coverage over the Coastal Bend. These chances may be expressed in a percent form as 20% Friday and 40 or 50% on Monday. Pick your app and look to see for yourself.

