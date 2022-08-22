x
America's Mountain gets first snow of the season

Winter briefly arrived this summer at the top of the 14,115-foot Colorado icon.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain over the weekend.

The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday.  

At 12 p.m. Sunday, the temperature at the mountaintop west of Colorado Springs was 40 degrees. Weather cameras captured the snow and slush at the summit. 

The first snow of the season in Colorado happened last week near Alma. High mountain peaks of the Mosquito Range had the first dusting of snow.

The average first snow in Colorado usually happens in the second half of August. 

Credit: Tessie Carnes
First dusting of snow for the 2022-23 season spotted on the Mosquito Range from Alma

Last year, the first report was on Aug. 20, 2021, although that snow hit more of an area, covering much of the northern mountains.

These early dustings melt away in just a few hours. The snowpack accumulation for the season usually doesn't start until the first week of October. That is also when the Denver metro area gets its first snow accumulation of the season. 

The average first snow in Denver is Oct. 18. Last year, it didn't come until Dec. 10, 2021.

