WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was reported in Williamson County as photos of funnel clouds began to circulate on social media.

PHOTOS: Funnel clouds in Williamson County

Taken from a neighborhood in Georgetown. Photo: @BrentJonestsu, Twitter.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Williamson County at 8:33 a.m., and then allowed to expire by the National Weather Service at 9 a.m. because of significant weakening within the storm. Photos of funnel clouds suggest that a tornado may have occurred near Ronald Reagan Boulevard, but those reports are unconfirmed.

According to an official with the City of Leander, no injuries were reported. They said three homes received some minor roof damage.

From Rancho Sienna in Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/dwBCAzhtOi — Ross Skinner (@RossSkinner) May 20, 2018

KVUE looked at storm damage in Leander as a result of the storms:

