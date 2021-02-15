Preparing the inside of your home for the severe winter weather

3News put together a checklist to help residents stay safe and warm during the winter storm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads worsened throughout the night Sunday, causing little to no ability for people to leave their homes. Still, however, there were steps people could take from the inside of their walls to help keep them warm and safe.

3News Mariah Gallegos put together a checklist below to help those during the winter storm.

Keep cabinet doors under sinks open. This allows for the warm air in your home to circulate to the pipes.

Turn your thermostat down two to three degrees to help prevent overrunning the electricity.

Try to limit the use of large appliances; this includes dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Keep window blinds closed overnight; this helps to keep the heat inside.

Allow at least one of the water faucets to drip over the next 24 hours; this helps prevent the pipes from freezing.

"If you have a plug-in heater, don't put it by anything that can catch fire, make sure you keep a clear area around any heating element that's there," said Robert Rocha, the fire chief at Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Aside from the traffic calls that first responders prepared for, Rocha said they also tend to see structural fires due to heaters.

