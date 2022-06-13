Hot and hazy week in South Texas: Here's what to expect

Brace yourself Coastal Bend! This week is full of hot temperatures and Saharan dust. Here's how you can beat the heat and the deal with the dust.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the weekend, you may have noticed some haze in the air. That haze is thanks to Saharan dust.

“There’s a big desert in Africa and it has a lot of dust, the air just rolls that dust and that dust travels 5,000 miles to visit us in South Texas,” said Pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani.

When Saharan dust pays a visit, it lowers the air quality which can affect how your body feels.

“These are very fine particles which have a tendency to go into your lower airways.” Said Dr. Surani. “It can cause you some symptoms like shortness of breath. You can get asthma exacerbation and you can feel sick.”

Surani said if you have more healthy lungs, you may not feel those things, but Saharan dust can still impact many people.

“People with asthma, allergies, bad COPD, they can start feeling (bad) because this dust is different from the normal kind of dust,” said Dr. Surani.

If you have asthma or allergies there are a few things you can do to prevent you from not feeling well.

“Wear the mask, it helps to filter some of those dust,” said Dr. Surani.

“If you have inhalers take those inhalers and if you are sick, seek the help but the best advice is prevention is the best remedy.”

Residents in South Texas aren’t just dealing with that dust, but another week of hot temperatures. Here are three things you can do to help keep cool.

Stay hydrated. Whether your indoors or outdoors staying hydrated helps you stay cool.

When it comes to your air conditioning make sure that your unit's air filter is debris free. This makes the air quality better and a plus: it helps lower that monthly electricity bill.

Close your blinds and doors. That can help keep your place cool.

