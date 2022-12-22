Freezing temperatures prompt TPWD to close 18 Coastal Bend saltwater fishing areas

The areas include popular spots in Nueces, Aransas and San Patricio counties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is temporarily closing 18 areas in the Coastal Bend to saltwater fishing because of the imminent freezing temperatures.

The agency's website states that this happens when coastal water temperatures are expected to dip below 40°F, and it's done in order to preserve the fish that survive the freeze.

The extended hard freeze that affected the state in 2021 killed an estimated 3.1 million fish along the coast, affecting more than 61 species.

While this freeze won't be as prolonged, temperatures could force fish head to deeper areas, become sluggish and are more easily captured.

Those are the areas the department has temporarily closed.