Kleberg, Nueces Counties open warming shelters during cold front

There will be cots available for those who need a warm place to sleep.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County is opening the FEMA dome at H.M. King High School Thursday for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the arctic weather this weekend.

The dome will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until further notice, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

Madrid said the dome will have cots for those who need a warm place to sleep, but asks that anyone who comes bring their own bedding, non-perishable snacks and beverages and any needed medication.

If anyone is in need of transportation to the dome, they can contact David Garcia at 361-228-1892.



"Bunker down and look out for your neighbors!" Madrid said.

Corpus Christi will have several daytime warming shelters open starting Friday. To find that information, click here.

Nueces County and the City of Robstown will also be opening up an overnight warming center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m. and will remain open through 9 a.m. Sunday, December 25.

The warming center is available to residents of Robstown, Nueces County, and surrounding communities.

Family pets are allowed (no exotics), but owners must provide their food.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to and from the warming center during available hours.

The center will be staffed around the clock, and Police, Fire, and EMS will also be on site.

