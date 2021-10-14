RV park flooded along Guadalupe River in New Braunfels

The River Ranch RV Resort located near TX-46 at I-35 saw the brunt of the flooding. RVs knocked into each other and became damaged. Grills overturned too.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Thursday night's severe weather caused flooding all over the San Antonio area. One spot that suffered lots of damage is in New Braunfels.

