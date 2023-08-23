x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Several streets under water following Tuesday's heavy rains

Downtown Corpus Christi, North Beach still are being affected.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are also two areas of concern on our roadways.

Flooding also is being reported along Hwy. 69 north of Calallen before the Interstate 37/Hwy. 77 split.

That is a heavily trafficked spot for people leaving town.

Closer to Downtown just north of the Harbor Bridge on North Beach, there is reported flooding along State Hwy. 181.

Drivers in those areas, please keep an eye out and be safe.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out