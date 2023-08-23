Several streets under water following Tuesday's heavy rains

Downtown Corpus Christi, North Beach still are being affected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are also two areas of concern on our roadways.



Flooding also is being reported along Hwy. 69 north of Calallen before the Interstate 37/Hwy. 77 split.



That is a heavily trafficked spot for people leaving town.



Closer to Downtown just north of the Harbor Bridge on North Beach, there is reported flooding along State Hwy. 181.

Drivers in those areas, please keep an eye out and be safe.

