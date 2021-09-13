LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Nicholas brings heavy rain, winds to Coastal Bend

Stay updated with all Tropical Storm Nicholas related coverage here.

4 p.m.

Nicholas has strengthened 5mph since 1pm and is now a 65 mph tropical storm; winds gusting up to 75 mph. Nicholas is moving NNE at 12 mph. It's about 60-70 miles away from Matagorda Bay.

The 4PM NHC update takes Nicholas near Matagorda Bay at landfall this evening as a 70 mph tropical storm. Nicholas then slows and weakens over SE Texas and Louisiana through Thursday, where flooding rains will be the primary threat - 6-12" possible there.

WIND: Nicholas will continue to bring tropical storm force conditions to parts of the Coastal Bend through Monday night. Winds will be northwesterly as the storm moves in to the Middle Texas Gulf Coast.

RAIN: With a track a little farther into the Gulf of Mexico, rain totals will be lower, with areas around Copano/San Antonio Bay still getting another 1-3". Rain (like winds) will be moving in from the NW, wrapping around the west side of Nicholas. Rain chances drop after midnight in the Coastal Bend.

SURGE: Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi Bay will see a reduction in storm surge through Monday night with winds coming in from the N/NW. Some flooding on the bay side of barrier islands/canals will be possible overnight. 3-5 ft. surge near Matagorda Bay, where landfall is expected.

3:57 p.m.

Despite the decrease in rain accumulation, the storm continues to push water into the City’s beaches and beach access roadways. The NWS is forecasting a two to four foot depth of floodwater on our beaches, making them hazardous for drivers. Currently, our beach driving lanes are underwater with surges up to the sand dunes and into many of the City’s access roads.

To reduce the threat to life and property, road closures will be in effect for Gulf Beach Access Roads 2, 3, and 3A, Newport Pass Road, Zahn Road, and Whitecap Boulevard through the duration of the adverse weather. City crews will reassess conditions at sunrise and make adjustments as necessary. These closures have been coordinated with the Texas General Land Office, which is supportive of the action.

2:34 p.m.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas sits just about due east of Corpus Christi, waves in Rockport can be seen crashing over the seawall.

2:13 p.m.

Port Aransas Emergency Services patrols the beach while Tropical Storm Nicholas spins offshore.

1 p.m.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is a 60 mph storm with 70 mph gusts. Moving North at 12 mph, 70 miles SE of Port Aransas.

The center of Nicholas shifted more to the east between 10a and 1p. Nicholas is forecast to reach 70 mph sustained winds as it moves in to the Middle Texas Gulf Coast this evening. With the easterly shift in the center, impacts in the Coastal Bend will be slightly lower.

RAIN: An additional 1-3" through Monday, on top of what has already fallen. Lower amounts west of HWY 77.

WIND: I shifted the max wind speed forecast a little to the east to reflect the easterly shift in the center. Tropical storm force conditions remain possible for parts of the Coastal Bend.

SURGE: 2-4 ft. on area beaches/bays. 3-5 ft. closer to Matagorda Bay, where landfall is expected this evening. Waves at 5-10 ft. on area beaches will create rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Water up to the dunes on beaches.

12:30 p.m.

Flooding has caused officials to barricade certain areas on North Beach.

12:15 p.m.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo joined 3News live to discuss the preparations made ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:58 a.m.

Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas’ expected heavy rains and high winds, the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has closed a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the COVID-19 Testing Clinic, and a Regeneron Infusion Therapy Clinic. The Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds state-run rapid infusion center will remain open throughout the storm.

11:54 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

The Padre Island National Seashore has closed the park due to excessive rain, as well as the potential for storm surge and flash floods related to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:40 a.m.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas, two of the three airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) have proactively canceled all of their flights for the next 24 hours. Both United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have canceled all flights in and out of CCIA for the rest of the day. Travelers can visit www.corpuschristiairport.com for the latest posted flight schedules and status.

11:30 a.m.

Kleberg County opened up the FEMA DOME behind H.M. King High School at 10:30 a.m. for any folks needing a dry place to stay during the storm. Crews will be on standby to provide transportation for anyone who needs a ride. Here is the phone number to call: 361-455-9402.

11:20 a.m.

Flour Bluff is seeing Tropical Storm force winds.

11:05 a.m.

Road closures are occurring due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Tarlton Street from Churchill Drive to Ayers Street

HWY 286 NB @ IH37 - All traffic will be diverted to exit Comanche1212

Zahn Road

I37 Northbound turnaround near Labonte Park

10:18 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is just off the coast of Texas. Despite warm gulf water, wind shear is keeping the structure of Tropical Storm Nicholas relatively disorganized, along with how close it is to land. Tropical showers are stretching up and down the Texas coast. Wind shear will work in our favor and should keep the storm at bay as it makes landfall tonight.

