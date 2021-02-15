Inclement weather causes road closures

Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation was preparing roads Sunday for the inclement weather making its way to Corpus Christi. Due the inclement weather there are several road closures.

Here’s a list of road closures in Corpus Christi due to the inclement weather:

SH 286 North and Southbound are being shut down from IH 37 to SH 358 due to roadway icing over.

State Highway 286 from SPID to IH 37

SH 358 EB and WB are also being closed due to the road conditions.

The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down the harbor bridge this evening due to the winter weather.

US 181 main lanes are being closed from Buddy Ganem to Moore Avenue in Portland

Frontage Roads are still open, but the overpasses were icing.

Police are asking residents to not drive around barricades blocking access to the roadway.

TxDOT are spreading a de-icing agent to Nueces Bay causeway in an effort to keep it open.

