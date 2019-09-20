BEAUMONT, Texas — Schools remain closed while some floodwaters remain on southeast Texas streets on Friday, a day after Imelda dumped up to 40 inches on the area.

'THE WORST IS OVER'
While some areas received 4 to 6 inches per hour Wednesday night, flood-weary residents can take comfort that the worst of the rain is over. Friday morning’s forecast continues to be wet however the forecast of 70% coverage is only expected to be lighter rain.
Flash flooding occurred all over the area with numerous road closures and water rescues. As of Friday morning, Interstate 10 remained closed in parts of Jefferson and Chambers County.
Officials are urging everyone in the emergency area to seek high ground.
So far the storm has claimed two lives including one in Jefferson County when a man was electrocuted while moving his horse in flood waters.
In Houston a man died after being pulled unconscious from a submerged vehicle on Will Clayton near 59.
Evacuation operations were suspended at 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. according to a tweet from the Beaumont Police Department.
