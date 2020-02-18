Here’s your opportunity to learn more about the weather and help the community at the same time. Through this training, you will become a certified storm spotter and provide first-hand weather reports to both local officials and the National Weather Service. You will first need to register using the provided link.

https://www.weather.gov/crp/skywarn

To become a storm spotter requires training. The National Weather Service trains members of the fire department, radio talent, police, emergency management and volunteers. The classes are either coordinated by one of these local groups or the National Weather Service.

The goal is to teach volunteers how to spot hazardous weather conditions especially during severe weather events. The National Weather Service encourages anyone that has an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN program. This training is free and typically lasts about 2 hours. Some of the topics you’ll learn about is listed below.

KIII Staff

The class will be this Thursday, February 20th, from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM. The address is 2406 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX and head to the 3rd floor. For more information, head to their website.